RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Henrico Health District will offer free Narcan training every week.

The 20-minute sessions are offered on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. No registration is needed. All you have to do is hop on Zoom.

Free Narcan is available for pick-up or delivery in the Richmond area for all participants.

If you can’t make it or want to schedule group training, call (804) 592-8069.