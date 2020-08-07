Free physicals for uninsured K-5th grade students available at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Uninsured new elementary school students can get an entry physical for free at Richmond and Henrico health district clinics. School required immunizations are also available if needed.

In order to get a free school entry physical, you must schedule an appointment. Make sure to take your child’s immunization record.

Limited appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Monday, August 10th (Henrico residents)

Henrico East Health Department, 1400 N. Laburnum, Ave. Richmond, VA 23223

Call 804-652-3190 to make an appointment

Monday, August 17th (Richmond residents)

Richmond City Health Department, 400 E. Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Call 804-482-5500 to make an appointment

Monday, August 24th (Henrico residents)

Henrico West Health Department, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive, Henrico, VA 23228

Call 804-501-4651 to make an appointment

If on the day of your appointment you are feeling sick, the health district asks that you reschedule your appointment. Anyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask.

