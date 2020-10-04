Free teaching pods in Carytown for Richmond Public School teachers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A church in Carytown is offering free teaching pods to Richmond Public Schools teachers looking for a work space away from home. The Area 10 Faith Community Church will be opening up their pod spaces on Monday.

The pods will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Area 10 says the space is available to teachers at no cost and has reliable internet, coffee and fridge to store lunches in.

Teachers will be responsible for disinfecting the pod spaces after they use them. Pod reservations can be made here.

LATEST HEADLINES: