Freedom Constellations project coming to City Hall and your cell phone starting this summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new art project and augmented reality experience is coming to City Hall in Richmond.

The Freedom Constellations is a multimedia public art project led by artist Mark Strandquist, and the project will feature two large banners displayed on the Franklin St. and 9th St. sides of City Hall. The banners will measure 160 feet in height.

As people hold their smartphones up to the portraits on the banners, which will feature Richmond Public Schools students Ta’Dreama McBride and Clyde Walker, augmented reality animation and audio will display the two students’ dreams for the future as they articulate the investments they say will keep the community in the city safe, healthy and free.

A rendering of what the augmented reality experience will be visually for people who hold their phones up to the banners coming to City Hall this summer. (Photo: Lead Artist / Creative Director, Performing Statistics)

A mock up of what people will see on the Franklin St. and 9th St. sides of City Hall this summer as part of the Freedom Constellations project. (Photo: Lead Artist / Creative Director, Performing Statistics)

“We must build a future where every young person feels unlimited in potential and unimpeded by the burdens of systemic racism and poverty,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said. “Freedom Constellations will be a beacon shining brightly from City Hall in support of that vision.”

Users will hear the words and voices of young people reciting a poem entitled “In a world without youth prisons. I walk down the streets and…I hear happiness in the community, and I feel safe…”

The goal of the experience is to ask visitors to imagine a world where every young person feels empowered, free, heard and hopeful, growing up surrounded by the support and love they need to thrive.

Mayor Levar Stoney stands as the renderings of the Freedom Constellations project are unveiled at City Hall on June 15. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/8News)

The project was made possible by support from Richmond’s Departments of Human Services; Social Services; Justice Services; Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities; the Richmond Police Department; Richmond Region Tourism and Venture Richmond.

The project will be installed starting at the end of June, and the Freedom Constellations project will be available in July.

For more info on the group behind the Freedom Constellations project, visit the Performing Statistics website.