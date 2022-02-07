‘Freezing, skin and bones’ dog left in the cold outside in Richmond, fighting for his life

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A dog was left in the cold outside of Richmond Animal Care and Control. The animal was suffering and hungry, according to RACC.

“Sometimes we just can’t take it anymore. Sometimes the things people do to animals is overwhelming and it makes us want to lay on the floor and cry,” the department posted on Facebook. “He couldn’t stand, was freezing cold, skin and bones, had dirt pouring out of his mouth and was so pitiful it broke our hearts.”

The dog was left at RACC outside of the director’s office window Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m.

The dog was taken to Virginia Veterinary Centers “with the heated seats on high and the heat blaring to try and keep him alive enough to reach the hospital,” RACC said.

RACC said the dog’s temperature was too low to read and his blood pressure wasn’t strong enough to place an IV. The dog was warmed up and given fluids so he could have a fighting chance at a comeback.

He lived through the night and an IV was able to be placed.

“This job is hard-our team is constantly at odds inside their head and hearts wrestling with the inhumanity and the desire to help end the suffering of those pets that have been abused, abandoned and neglected,” RACC said.