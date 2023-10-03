RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State Police are investigating a crash involving five vehicles that occurred on Interstate 95 North Tuesday afternoon.

At about 12:04 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North near the 72-mile marker.

Police said a red 2006 Dodge Ram pickup stopped in the left lane due to a flat tire. A white 2024 Chrysler Pacifica approached the red Dodge and also stopped in the left lane.

Then, a white 2012 Nissan Altima approached both vehicles and attempted to move from the left to the center lane; however, it struck the rear of the white Pacifica and came to rest partially in the center lane.

Police said the Pacifica was in the path of a 2020 Freightliner box truck, which could not stop. The Freightliner hit the rear of the Altima, then running over the Altima. This crash blocked all lanes on I-95 North, as well as the closure of he left and center lanes on the southbound side.

After the initial impact, the Pacifica was pushed into the rear of the red Dodge. Then, the Pacifica spun into the center lane where it was hit by a black Dodge Ram, according to police.

The driver of the red Dodge, identified as a 32-year-old man from Richmond, was charged with improper stopping on a highway.

Police said the driver of the white Nissan Altima was identified as 57-year-old Kenneth Milling of Chester. He was taken to the VCU Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.