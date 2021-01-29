Friday basketball game between Richmond & St. Louis postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The men’s basketball game between the Richmond Spiders and the Saint Louis Billikens has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a tweet sent out Friday.

In its announcement, the Atlantic 10 said this game was postponed after the St. Louis medical staff raised corners related to the coronavirus. The game was originally scheduled to happen today at 6:30 p.m. No makeup or any other details about the situation have been released at this time.

The Saint Louis at Richmond men’s basketball game scheduled for Friday night at 6:30 pm ET on ESPN2 is postponed as a result of COVID-19 concerns raised by the Saint Louis medical staff. — Atlantic 10 MBB (@A10MBB) January 29, 2021

This is not the first time the Spiders have had a game postponed due to COVID-19 related concerns. Just two weeks ago, the University of Richmond had to pause its men’s basketball activities because of the results of coronavirus testing and contact tracing. As a result, they had to postpone their game against VCU.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.