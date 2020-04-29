Friday Cheers cancels 2020 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday Cheers organizers announced Wednesday that all four events scheduled for June have been canceled. The decision means the outdoor concert series, which typically takes place during the summer on Brown’s Island, has been canceled for the 2020 season.

Venture Richmond had four events — June 5, 12, 19 and 26 — set to take place in June. In a Facebook post, organizers cited safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, which is in effect until June 10.

“We know how excited you (and we!) were about this season’s incredible line up and all of us at Venture Richmond Events are working hard with these bands to reschedule them for 2021,” the post from Friday Cheers said.

Those who already purchased tickets online can request a refund here or by emailing support@ticketstobuy.com on Thursday.

“We appreciate and thank you for your continued support of Friday Cheers,” the post continued. “We’re going to miss you and can’t wait to bring great music back to Brown’s Island. In the meantime, stay safe and healthy. We’ll see you as soon as we can.”

Click here for more information.

LATEST HEADLINES: