RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s longest-running concert series is back!

Presented by Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Friday Cheers kicked off on the evening of May 13 at Brown’s Island, located at the bottom of 12th Street along the James River. Music began at 6:30 p.m., featuring the night’s performers, Cory Wong and Pharaoh Sistare.

Tickets to the event are $15 and free for kids 12 years and under. Attendees can enter through several locations, including 5th Street Bridge, T. Tyler Potterfield Bridge and Canal Walk.

Friday Cheers will take place every Friday throughout May and June, with the concluding show on June 24. The series was supposed to premiere on May 6, but was canceled due to severe weather.

Now in its 37th season, Friday Cheers concerts are widely popular among Richmonders young and old. Various emerging bands and musicians, including the Zac Brown Band, Tyler Childers, Snarky Puppy and The Head & the Heart, have played at the event in previous years.