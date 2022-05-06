RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tonight’s Friday Cheers has been canceled due to severe weather concerns.

While the event is supposed to be open come “rain or shine,” the severity of the forecast has meant that the safety of the concert’s patrons, artists and staff has had to come first.

The show was set to begin at 6 p.m. and would have featured Japanese Breakfast and Abby Huston.

“We’ve produced hundreds of outdoor events and have hosted hundreds of thousands of patrons, but I don’t believe that we have ever had a more definitive forecast predicting unsafe weather as we have for this evening,” said Lisa Sims, CEO of Venture Richmond. “We have been advised by several meteorologists that severe weather is certain and, frankly, canceling is our only choice.”

Tonight’s Friday Cheers ticket holders will automatically be refunded by Tickets-to-Buy for the face value within 14 business days of the cancellation notice.

For more information, visit the Friday Cheers website.