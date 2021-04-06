Friday Cheers returns with local bands, food, beer and more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s favorite summer concert series is back! Friday Cheers is returning for its 36th season of live music with a hot lineup featuring local artists like Art of Noise RVA and No BS! Brass Band.

The summer series is presented by Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and is held on Brown’s Island. The series runs from May to June with a different artist every Friday.

Venture Richmond is producing the event and has set up physically-spaced two, four and eight-person pods. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

“We are thrilled to present these shows in a safe and responsible way. Invite your friends and family out to enjoy the warm weather in one of Richmond’s most beautiful outdoor event venues,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events for Venture Richmond.

2021 Season Line Up

May 7 – Cris Jacobs Band (8:00) with Deau Eyes (6:30)

May 21 – Agents of Good Roots (8:00) with Leon III (6:30)

May 28 – An evening with Art of Noise RVA (6:30)

June 4 – NO BS! Brass (8:00) with Piranha Rama (6:30)

June 11 – An evening with Suggesting Rhythm (6:30)

June 18 – Mighty Joshua (8:00) and Erin & the Wildfire (6:30)

June 25 – Butcher Brown (8:00) with (6:30) Shormey

Friday Cheers are now available to purchase online at Ticketstobuy.com. All ticket holders must comply with COVID-19 safety precautions put in place during the event. CLICK HERE for more information regarding event FAQ and COVID-19 safety rules.