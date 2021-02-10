Friday COVID-19 testing event candled due to weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts announced they are canceling this Friday’s COVID-19 testing event at the Eastern Henrico Health Department due to inclement weather.
However, it has been rescheduled for next Friday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N. Laburnum Ave. You can also get tested on Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon at Diversity Richmond on 1407 Sherwood Ave.
You can register for these events online here, or call 804-205-3501 Monday through Friday from 8a.m. to 5 p.m.