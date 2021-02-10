Friday COVID-19 testing event candled due to weather

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 4: A medical worker prepares to test a throat swab sample while conducting rapid antigen tests at a Covid-19 testing station set up at the temporarily closed DNA art gallery during the coronavirus pandemic on February 4, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Covid testing stations have sprung up in a variety of perhaps unexpected places in Berlin, including the DNA gallery, a fashion store, a church and a bar, among others. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts announced they are canceling this Friday’s COVID-19 testing event at the Eastern Henrico Health Department due to inclement weather.

However, it has been rescheduled for next Friday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Health Department on 1400 N. Laburnum Ave. You can also get tested on Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon at Diversity Richmond on 1407 Sherwood Ave.

You can register for these events online here, or call 804-205-3501 Monday through Friday from 8a.m. to 5 p.m.