Friday deadline: Sign up for Richmond utility bill relief at event or online

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday is the last day to sign up for CARES utility relief in the City of Richmond. There is funding available for people who are behind on utility bills charged between March 2020 and November 2021 due to COVID-19.

This is the second phase of utility relief that the city has offered. People who received relief in the first round are also able to reapply.

If awarded, people can use the money for their water, wastewater or natural gas utility bills.

In order to help people get in those final applications, there is an event at East District Initiative at 701 N. 25th Street. People can come between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to pick up and fill out an application.

Applicants can also drop off completed applications at:

City Hall | 900 E. Broad Street, Room 115

East District Initiative | 701 N. 25 th Street

Street Southside Community Services Center | 4100 Hull Street

All Richmond Public Libraries

Applications can also be emailed to DPUCares@richmondgov.com or faxed to (804) 646-0737.

People can fill out one of the following applications: