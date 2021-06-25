Friday night crash in front of Richmond police station flips vehicle on side

Crews responded to a Friday night vehicle crash in front of the Richmond Police Department’s third precinct station. (Photo: Jacob Sexton)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews responded to a Friday night vehicle crash in front of the Richmond Police Department’s third precinct station.

An official with RPD said the accident occurred when one vehicle ran a stop sign and hit another. Police said one vehicle landed on its side but did not specify which car it was.

Officials said the fire department insisted on removing two people inside of the car that was hit. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver that ran the stop sign was charged with disregarding a regulatory sign.

