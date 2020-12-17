Friend of Richmond nurse allegedly killed by her son grapples with sudden loss: ‘I pray there’s more to the story’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friends and family of the Richmond couple found shot to death in their home Wednesday are mourning the sudden loss. Sandra Powell-Wyche, 49, and her husband, 36-year-old Curtis Wyche, had been missing since early this week before their bodies were found inside their Chamberlayne Avenue home.

Richmond police say they were killed by Powell-Wyche’s own son, Trevon Powell, a man in his 20’s. He was arrested and charged with murder.

Trevon Powell

As the victim’s friends and family try to make sense of the tragedy, they also celebrate the many years spent together.

8News reporter Alex Thorson spoke with Powell-Wyche’s close friend about the loss. “She was an amazing person,” said Letisha Penick, her friend of more than four years. The two were also nurses together at Westminster Canterbury, a retirement community in Richmond.

In a statement Thursday, the retirement community released the following statement:

Sandra Powell-Wyche was a beloved member of our nursing staff. Westminster Canterbury Richmond has lost one of its brightest stars. She brought joy to those she served and those with whom she served. We are very sad about her loss. Today we have counselors and our pastoral care team on site to help our staff through this tragedy. Sandra exemplified everything that makes Westminster Canterbury a great community, Sandra will be dearly missed.” Statement from Westminster Canterbury

Penick said Powell-Wyche had a way of making her days brighter.

“I would come in and she would say good morning sunshine!” Penick said. Powell-Wynche, she adds, would make others laugh even if they didn’t know they needed one.

“She loved watching movies. She would sit and recite a movie line all day long. Would have everybody at work laughing,” she said.

That’s the type of love the Emporia native helped spread to friends and patients.

“She’s one of the most caring nurses I’ve ever met,” Penick told 8News.

Letisha Penick

It’s why loved ones are questioning what happened leading up to the murders. Before the bodies were discovered, Richmond police said they had reason to believe the couple was in danger. Police say they can’t share the information, citing the ongoing investigation.

“The only person that knows now is Trevon and God,” Penick said. “I pray there’s more to the story that lead to everything that took place. Like I said, I know Sandra loved her kids and I know her kids loved her.”

The department said Powell-Wyche was last seen at work on Monday. Officers originally said they responded to their home on the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue Tuesday evening after not showing up for work.

Police said Wyche was last seen at the home on Sunday, Dec.13.

Penick told 8News the world will miss her friend’s smile forever. “Anybody that she met she touched. She’s definitely touched me. For that, I will keep in my heart forever. I will go about my day differently. I’ll keep a smile on my face because no matter what she was going through, she always kept one on hers.”









The friend tells 8News that Trevon Powell lived at the couple’s home as well.

We’re still hoping to learn more about Powell-Wyche’s husband, Curtis Wyche.

On Thursday, police updated Trevon Powell’s charge from homicide to murder. He’s also charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony. 8News will be following Trevon Powell’s court appearances in the coming days.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.