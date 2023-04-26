RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been one week since Richmond police rushed to a home on the City’s southside and found a couple shot dead inside. On scene, detectives said it appeared to be a murder-suicide, where the husband killed his wife then turned the gun on himself.

Now, friends of the wife, now identified as 36-year-old Charneice Williams, are speaking out.

“She could light up the room. No matter what… she always kept a smile on her face,” Darrell Owens, a longtime friend and co-worker of Williams, said. “She always had this amazing…just energy…and her smile just….you couldn’t help but to smile yourself.”

Charneice Williams. Credit: Darrell Owens

According to police, the double shooting happened along Decatur Street on April 19. Officers rushed to the home around 4:40 p.m. Friends told 8News the couple’s oldest daughter, a middle schooler in Richmond, made the tragic discovery after school.

“It’s tough. Everybody is just devastated,” Owens said. “Just for it to happen this way…is devastating. It’s just one of the worst things I’ve ever heard.”

As friends and the community grapple with the loss, Owens said Williams was a loving mother of four girls. He said they were her world.

“You could just tell the love that she had for those girls,” he said. “They would dress up. You could see the style. As a mother, you could tell she was just one of the best and she wanted the best for those girls.”

8News spoke with neighbors on scene who said the news came as a shock, describing the wife and husband, 40-year-old Corwin Hunter, as “quiet.”

Owens said he and other community members are sending thoughts to the couple’s four daughters.

“Just a tough deal. I don’t wish this upon anybody. I’m praying for the family and giving my heart out to them,” he said. “Charneice, we love you. Always will, and I’m so sorry this had to happen.”

Police did not provide additional details about the investigation.