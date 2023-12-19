RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing Naquan Fuller in a Highland Park neighborhood in December 2021.

Officers were called to the intersection of Third Avenue and Willow Street for the report of shots fired around 11 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2021. Upon arrival, police found Fuller, 31, of Richmond, on a sidewalk shot dead.

Investigators later determined Fuller was shot by people in a dark-colored Lexus SUV. Police say a passenger then got out of the car and shot Fuller again before leaving in the SUV.

Police say the $10,000 reward is being offered by friends of Fuller, “in hopes it will prompt those with knowledge of his homicide to come forward and provide detectives with information two years after the shooting.”

“Along with the Crime Stoppers funds, this reward, which totals $10,000, will hopefully encourage someone to come forward with information that can assist detectives,” said Major Crimes Captain Jason Hudson. “This time of year might also prompt cooperation – as the spirit of the holiday encourages others to assist and ease the pain of the friends and family of Fuller who endure another holiday season without him.”

Anyone with information about this homicide or anyone with information on the SUV is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996.