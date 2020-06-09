Friends of Vincent Martin say he will be released on parole this week

Friends of Vincent Martin gather at the Lee monument calling on his release. (Photo: 8News Alex Thorson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man who has been behind bars for over 40 years is set to be released on parole this week, his close friends told 8News. A group of about 20 people gathered at the Robert E Lee monument Tuesday to share that “he is a changed man.”

64-year-old Vincent Martin was convicted of killing a Richmond Police Officer Michael Connors following a robbery incident in 1979.

Martin is currently serving time at the Nottoway Correctional Center. The 64-year-old was scheduled to be released on May 11. However, his release date was pushed back due to several Republican lawmakers imploring Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to prevent Martin’s release.

