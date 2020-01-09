From warehouses to welcoming community: Growth in Scott’s Addition shows no sign of stopping

What happens when you combine “blank canvas” buildings with historic tax credits — and a convenient location?

One Richmond man says that’s how Scott’s Addition has seen such rapid growth and success in recent years.

“If you asked me back in 2010 if this would ever happen in the neighborhood, I’d say you’re crazy,” Trevor Dickerson, President of the Scott’s Addition Neighborhood Association, said.

The transformation began just in the past decade.

Dickerson says it was 2012 when the first brewery moved in — now, there are at least 15 beverage producers.

Nearly a decade later, the growth is showing no signs of slowing down: Right now two cranes hang above the neighborhood, foreshadowing the future of the zip code.

“The next big thing you’re gonna see in Scott’s Addition is, we’re going up,” Dickerson explains.

Several of the taller, larger buildings look to grow by the day.

Dickerson says the bigger structures are allowed because of zoning changes over the past few years.

“You can now build on certain areas along West Broad Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard, between 6- and 12-story buildings,” he said.

Those buildings are also mostly residential.

Dickerson tells 8News there are currently about 3500 residents in the neighborhood. But by the end of 2020, he predicts that to number to surpass 5,000.

With this rapid growth across the neighborhood’s 900 acres comes its own set of challenges.

“We’re already kind of becoming Richmond’s hottest neighborhood, but we have a lot of growing pains and issues,” Dickerson said.

Parking is arguably top of the list.

But the Scott’s Addition Neighborhood Association (SABA) also wants to see more sidewalks and lighting to improve safety and visibility — for both visitors and residents.

In addition, SABA says its pushing for green space to offset the brick, concrete, and asphalt.

“We’re working with the city right now on developing a multi-use path and trails along the CSX railroad tracks,” said Dickerson.

From blocks of warehouses years ago — now to a diverse, welcoming community.

Scott’s Addition has cemented it’s place in RVA culture.

“Its been cool to watch this sleepy little neighborhood turn into such an area of activity and vibrance, and I think that’s going to continue,” Dickerson said.

City Councilwoman Kim Gray covers the Scott’s Addition neighborhood.

She tells 8News more parking, traffic improvements, and sidewalks are all on her agenda in 2020 for the neighborhood.

