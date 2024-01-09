RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Remember Patches, the chunky cat adopted from Richmond Animal Care and Control? Meet the new fat feline in town, “One Frosty Too Many.”

Frosty, who weighs about 28.5 pounds, is being cared for by RACC as he is slowly and properly slimmed down to a healthier weight.

Staff describe him as having a cranky side, but say he may be happier when he’s trimmed down.

(Photo: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

Anyone looking to schedule an adoption appointment to meet this perfectly plump cat can send an email to savannah.hughes@rva.gov with details about their home, including information about pets and children.