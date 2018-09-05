Frustrated with sudden schedule changes, RPS teachers sound off at school board meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public School teachers frustrated with sudden changes to their schedules attended the school board meeting on Tuesday night in the search of answers.

Teachers who spoke with 8News shared their displeasure after learning about changes regarding start times and mandatory professional development sessions just two days before classes started.

Teachers poured into Tuesday’s Richmond School Board meeting ready to sound off against what they call a lack of communication from school board members.

“We want to be listened to,” said Sarah Peterson, a Binford Middle School teacher. “We certainly didn’t come here to be ignored. Please reach out to us and speak to us before making decisions that affect our lives.”

Peterson says she’s concerned over adjusted school start times, as teachers are now asked to arrive on campus earlier and stay later each day.

“I leave at 3:45 so I can pick up my daughter by four because they can only hold her for eight hours,” Peterson explained. “And I’m already usually half an hour late.”

Other teachers lined up to speak, hoping to let out frustrations regarding changes in school board policy and teacher contracts.

“I welcome teachers who speak out,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras at the meeting. “I’m excited and invigorated that everyone is here this evening. I think that is a good thing for RPS.”

Board members made a last-minute decision to discuss these matters at the meeting.

“The last thing that I want as superintendent or as a parent is for our educators to feel unappreciated or to feel that we and do not take some of the schedules and their time seriously,” Kamras said.

A representative from the Richmond Education Association told 8News that most teachers are upset because Kamras failed to get school board approval before making changes to the schedule.