Education company begins installing full-size T-Rex recreation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is now how to one of the country’s only full-size T-Rex recreations. The dinosaur, affectionately called Stan, is being installed at Great Minds on Hermitage Road.

The installation of the 40-foot long T-Rex started on Wednesday. When fully assembled, Stan will weigh 2,700 pounds.

According to the education company’s CEO Lynne Munson, this is the only replica of its kind in Virginia.

“There’s only ten replicas of this dinosaur T-Rex Stan world wide,” Munson said. “So it’s so exciting to have one here for teachers and students to enjoy.”

The Great Minds Richmond headquarters will open to the public this summer.