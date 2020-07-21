Fundraising efforts for Confederate statue removals only yields $30,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fundraising efforts to cover the costs of removing the Confederate monuments in Richmond haven’t yielded all that much. Three weeks in and the private fundraising has only raised $30,000, a far cry from the total bill.

In a memo shared with 8News, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney informed City Council a total of 14 city-owned confederate monuments have been removed by professional contractors. An invoice shows the final price tag was as expected, $1.8 million dollars.

Two private fundraisers were created by a local realtor. One on Facebook has raised about $16,000, the other on GoFundMe has received $15,000 in donations.

Both were started to off-set the costs to the city taxpayer. The money to cover the contractors work is coming from Richmond’s Department of Public Works’ budget.

At one point, Stoney said DPW would be reimbursed by private donations. On Tuesday, Jim Nolan, a spokesman for the mayor, said the city was never relying on private donations.

We certainly appreciate the efforts of community members and organizations who have expressed an interest in supporting the city’s removal of the monuments. The Mayor’s decision, however, was not predicated or dependent on the expectation of such support, but rather was made in the interest of public safety. Regardless of circumstances, our responsibility to ensure the public health and public safety of our residents, businesses and visitors at all times does not change. The city spends, and will continue to spend, the resources necessary to do so.” Jim Nolan, spokesman for Mayor Levar Stoney

In the mayor’s memo to the City Council, Stoney also mentions that the statue of Confederate A.P. Hill still stands. Stoney says he’s asked the city attorney to research moving it but that he did not intend to make any decisions until there is a proper legal path has been established.