‘More than a firefighter’: Family, friends say final goodbye to Lt. Ashley Berry

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds gathered to celebrate the life of Lt. Ashley Berry Saturday morning at the Second Baptist Church in Richmond.

Lt. Berry’s family and friends took their seats as emotions filled the room. Firefighters from Richmond and surrounding areas were in attendance.

Printed on the service pamphlet was the bible verse Lt. Berry lived by, Matthew 17:20-21.

20) So Jesus said to them, “Because of your unbelief; for assuredly, I say to you, if you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move, and nothing will be impossible for you. 21) However, this kind does not go out except by prayer and fasting.” Matthew 17:20-21

The 33-year-old’s life was taken on Thanksgiving night in Hopewell in what authorities believe was a drive-by shooting.

Berry was shot while shielding her 5-year-old son — her last act of love.

Several firefighters and community members spoke on Lt. Berry’s behalf.

“Everything that people are saying about her is who she genuinely was. Ladies of Diversity said. “Ashley was more than a firefighter, she was the true definition of a friend.”

“We were blessed to know this young lady. For the remarkable impact she made in such a short time,” Rev. Jeanette Brown of Westwood Baptist Church said.

Lt. Berry leaves behind one daughter and two sons.

During a community vigil held Thursday at Huguenot High School, Lt. Berry was remembered as the loving mother, faithful friend and brave hero who dedicated her life to serving others.

Berry’s life will be remembered by many of her fellow firefighters in various departments.



“Lt. Berry was a quiet woman with a can-do attitude,” said Lt. Chris Armstrong, of Richmond Fire Department. “All you had to do was ask one time and consider it done.”

On Friday, December 6, the U.S. Marshals Office confirmed to 8News that a suspect in Berry’s case was in custody. Authorities said they are not 100 percent sure he killed Lt. Berry.

A $5,000 reward is still being offered to anyone with information.

