The two people killed in the shooting were 18-year-old Shawn Jackson (Right) and his father, 36-year-old Lorenzo “Renzo” Smith (Left).

RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — On Tuesday, June 6, 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, 36-year-old Renzo Smith, were killed in a graduation shooting outside the Altria Theatre.

Now, over a week later, a funeral service is scheduled to be held at noon on Thursday, June 15, to remember the two men.

Jackson was killed moments after receiving his diploma from Huguenot High School. According to emails sent to 8News, Jackson was not attending the school in person for “safety” reasons. He was enrolled in “Homebound,” a virtual program for students through the Richmond Virtual Academy.

However, according to the Homebound handbook – “Students receiving homebound/home-based instruction may not be on school property or attend school-sponsored activities at any time during the time approved for services without the permission of the school principal or his/her designee.”

The accused gunman, Amari Pollard, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder. In previous reports, it was stated that the suspect, Pollard, and victim, Jackson, had a year-long dispute before the shooting and that a confrontation occurred on the day of the graduation.

More than a week later, officials with the Richmond Police Department called this investigation a “complex” case.

