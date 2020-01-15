Future of Creighton Court to be discussed tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The city’s public housing authority will hold a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss an application they submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regarding the ‘demolition and disposition’ of Creighton Court.

In a presentation given to residents Tuesday, RRHA said it plans to demolish 192 units this summer along the Nine Mile Road Corridor — if approved by HUD.

RRHA said they are facing a decrease in federal support. Therefore, they do not have the money needed for necessary improvements and maintenance as their buildings continue to age.

According to the presentation, RRHA needs over $57 million — over a five year period — to make improvements at all of its properties, however, they only have $15 million available.

Over the years, 8News has been following issues plaguing courts including lack of heat, rodents, broken boiler systems, and replacing radiators in Creighton Court with electric baseboard units.

In order to keep up with the maintenance and improvements needed at Creighton Court, RRHA needs $3 million, the presentation states. But they are far from being able to put up even $1 million.

In March 2019, RRHA’s new CEO Damon Duncan told 8News units had outlived their useful life by at least 10 or 15 years. Creighton Court was built in 1952.

Duncan outlined his vision for public housing, and promised changes for families living in the courts.

“It is not going to be very pretty, it’s not going be sexy,” Duncan said. “It’s not going to be glamorous.”

As changes began, the housing authority filed unlawful detainers against RRHA families.

After many residents spoke out against the eviction cases — insinuating they were a result of RRHA’s plan to tear down Creighton Court, RRHA backtracked and began to work with the city to freeze evictions until the end of 2019.

In December, RRHAA announced they would be extending their eviction freeze until the end of January. During this freeze period, RRHA said: “no public housing family will be removed from their home for debt owed to RRHA.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, RRHA said ‘attrition commenced in Creighton in 2019.’

RRHA will discuss the resolution to their application at 5:30 p.m. at their offices on Chamberlayne Parkway.

8News will be covering the meeting. Stay with us for updates.

