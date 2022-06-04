RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Galaxy Diner in Carytown announced that a change in management was underway, as the longtime owner moves into retirement and passes on the torch.

The announcement was made on Galaxy Diner’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. The restaurant’s owner, Michael Pace, announced that Galaxy Diner was officially under new ownership and that he was retiring.

The ownership of the diner was passed on to a former staff member, according to Pace.

“It has always been my dream to leave my restaurant to members of my staff, and that dream has come true,” Pace said. “You will definitely recognize them as they have played a very important part in making Galaxy Diner successful for many many years. I couldn’t be happier and feel sure they will continue the 22 years of serving our community to the best of their ability.”

Pace announced that he would be retiring after 28 years as a restaurant owner and 35 years in the industry.

“I’m stepping aside but not away. You will see me as a customer paying full price from here on out. I thank you all for being so wonderful to me and my business,” Pace said. “I have enjoyed all these years meeting and serving the Richmond community, and all the visitors to our beautiful city.”