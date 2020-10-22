Garden Glow returns to Maymont with COVID-19 precautions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews at Maymont set up lights and tent Thursday, getting ready to transform the gardens of Maymont into the annual light-filled experience, Garden Glow.

“It’s an amazing feast for the senses,” said Carla Murray, Director of Marketing and Communications for the estate and public park. “There are so many beautiful things to see.”

Murray said, with some changes, the event will still be held in-person this year. The lighted experience is moving to a larger area of the estate to accommodate social distancing.

“We have moved to the historic corridor around the Italian Garden and Maymont Mansion to give people more space to feel safe and comfortable,” Murray explained. “The past two years, the event has been in the Japanese Garden and that area has narrower walking paths and is a more intimate experience.”

The new location is not the only thing that will be different in the event’s third year, however.

“It is a one-way path through the experience and we will have signage and people here to remind folks about social distancing and masks,” Murray said. “We will also have hand sanitizer stations.”

Visitors will still get to enjoy the illuminations around the gardens, larger than life displays and water features. There will be beer and wine for sale, as well as lighted merchandise.

The Virginia Opera will perform on some nights, according to Murray. She also said there would be fun activities on Halloween night for kids, including a contact-free scavenger hunt and treat bags.

Murray said it is the perfect activity during the pandemic.

“Right now, people are looking for things to do outdoors, in an open space that they feel comfortable bringing their families to,” she said.

Capacity is limited and guests are required to sign up for time slots. Murray said several time slots have already sold out.

Garden Glow is held from 6 to 10 p.m. every evening from Oct. 23 to Nov. 8.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: