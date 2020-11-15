Gas leak forces Richmond residents out their homes

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A gas leak forced Richmond residents out of their homes.

The leak happened near Blair Street Saturday evening, causing the road to be shut down and evacuated.

Richmond Fire told 8News a resident was doing home repairs when they accidentally cut a gas line.

Richmond Gas Works has cleared the scene and homes were cleared for re-entry.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events