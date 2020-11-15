Gas leak forces Richmond residents out their homes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A gas leak forced Richmond residents out of their homes.
The leak happened near Blair Street Saturday evening, causing the road to be shut down and evacuated.
Richmond Fire told 8News a resident was doing home repairs when they accidentally cut a gas line.
Richmond Gas Works has cleared the scene and homes were cleared for re-entry.
