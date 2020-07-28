George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project makes first stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Change.org in association with the George Floyd Foundation will place a three-dimensional hologram of George Floyd at sites of Confederate statues, starting locally with the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond’s Monument Avenue on Tuesday evening.

“Since the death of my brother George, his face has been seen all over the world,” said Rodney Floyd, George Floyd’s brother. “Now by partnering with Change.org, the hologram will allow my brother’s face to be seen as a symbol for change in places where change is needed most.”

Designed by Kaleida Hologram Company and projected by local Virginia company, Quince Imaging from Sterling, the hologram is said to feature a myriad of fireflies that bring to life an image of George Floyd with his name in graffiti.

PHOTOS: INSIDE LOOK OF MONDAY’S PREVIEW EVENT

Brother Rodney Floyd Stands in Solidarity at the preview unveiling of his brother’s hologram (Photo: Change.org)

George Floyd’s family gathers at a hologram installation in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: Change.org)

George Floyd installation preview in Richmond, Virginia (Photo: Change.org)

The hologram will be visible at the site of the Robert E. Lee Monument from 7:30 to 10 p.m. George Floyd’s family members will be in attendance along with local Black artists, musicians, poets and leaders.

The schedule for this evening’s first public unveiling includes:

7:30 p.m. – Music and food provided by Soul Taco

8 p.m. – Performances by Orishegun and Richmond Drum Collective (percussion), Nickey McMullen (historical oration) and Valerie “Yemima” Davis (vocalist), Roscoe Burnems (poet), and No BS! Brass Band

9 p.m. – Remarks by Free Egunfemi Bangura (chair of History and Culture Commission for the City of Richmond), Tezlyn Figaro (senior advisor of the George Floyd Foundation), Benjamin Crump (attorney for George Floyd’s family), and George Floyd’s family members

9:30 p.m. – Hologram begins

“This project seeks to replace the monuments of racist confederate memory with symbols of solidarity and justice.” Sylvia Rolle, Senior Campaigner at Change.org said in a statement.

After tonight, the George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project will continue its week-long tour mirroring the route of the 1961 Freedom rides.