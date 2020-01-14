1  of  2
Breaking News
George Wythe basketball coach charged with sexual battery Death of woman whose body was found burned in Chesterfield ruled a homicide

George Wythe basketball coach charged with sexual battery

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Willard J. Coker

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond high school basketball coach is charged with sexual battery, according to city officials.

Willard J. Coker, 62, is the George Wythe High School boy’s basketball coach and in-school suspension assistant, according to the school’s website.

According to online court documents, the offense occurred on Dec. 5. The complaint was filed by a female.

Coker was arrested on Jan. 10, later arraigned and was released on his own recognizance.

Spokespersons from both the city’s police department and public schools said the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events