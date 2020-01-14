George Wythe basketball coach charged with sexual battery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond high school basketball coach is charged with sexual battery, according to city officials.

Willard J. Coker, 62, is the George Wythe High School boy’s basketball coach and in-school suspension assistant, according to the school’s website.

According to online court documents, the offense occurred on Dec. 5. The complaint was filed by a female.

Coker was arrested on Jan. 10, later arraigned and was released on his own recognizance.

Spokespersons from both the city’s police department and public schools said the incident is under investigation.

