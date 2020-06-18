George Wythe basketball coach found not guilty of sexual battery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond high school basketball coach charged with sexual battery has been found not guilty.

Willard J. Coker, George Wythe High School boy’s basketball coach and in-school suspension assistant, according to the school’s website, was arrested in January for an alleged sexual battery. According to online court documents obtained by 8News, the misdemeanor sexual battery offense occurred on Dec. 5. The complaint was filed by a female.

Coker was charged on Jan. 8, arrested on Jan. 9, and later arraigned on Jan. 10. He was released on his own recognizance the same day.

Coker on Wednesday, June 17, was found not guilty by a Richmond Court.

He has been a coach at George Wythe since 2012 after being apart of the Virginia Union University basketball program since 1980 as a player.

