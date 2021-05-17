George Wythe construction on RPS school board agenda Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond school board is meeting with the city tonight to figure out how to move forward with the construction of a new George Wythe High School.

Last month, the school board passed a resolution that gave them sole control over building new schools in Richmond. That’s expected to prolong construction until 2027.

When the city had control, the new school was expected to open by 2024. Leaders are hoping to reach a compromise tonight.

