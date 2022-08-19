RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The principal of George Wythe High School in Richmond’s Southside has died, according to the Richmond Public School Superintendent.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras posted a tweet at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 announcing that Riddick Parker, the principal of Wythe has passed away.

“Mr. Parker gave his FULL heart & soul to the students of Wythe and will be dearly missed,” said Kamras in the tweet. “Details are forthcoming on a memorial service. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Before becoming the principal of Wythe, Parker played in the National Football League as a defensive tackle. Parker played college football at the University of North Carolina and played for several NFL teams including the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2002.