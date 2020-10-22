George Wythe High School scheduled to be next RPS rebuild

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney announced on Thursday that George Wythe High School will to be the next Richmond Public School to undergo facility upgrades.

The school built in 1960, was last renovated in the early 1980s.

Following the completion of Cardinal Elementary, Henry Marsh Elementary and River City Middle, the Dreams4RPS Strategic Plan identified Wythe as the next building in need of rebuilding.

“Wythe is the space where these students will spend four of the most formative, consequential years of their lives,” Stoney said. “These years that are so impactful on their futures shouldn’t be spent in a building stuck in the past.”

The mayor’s office says the rebuilding will be guided by a “rigorous community engagement process” to ensure the school reflects and values and priorities of the community and Wythe’s 1300 students.

“Together, we’ll build a high school that reflects the potential, innovation and spirit of the students inside,” Stoney said.

