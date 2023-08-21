RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Bier-Garden festival — which features live music, specialty beer and German food — is returning to Maymont in September.

The festival will be hosted on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23. A spokesperson for the festival said it’s open to all ages and will be hosted on the Carriage House Lawn.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Kinderzone will offer live entertainment as well as games and Bavarian crafts, organizers said. In the afternoon, guests will enjoy performances of German polka music and other folk dances.

Organizers said Bingo Beer Co. and Vasen will offer custom craft brews. Guests can also enjoy German-style food, including bratwurst, pierogi, pretzels, sauerkraut and shnitzel.

Admission for the festival is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3 to 16, or free for Maymont members and anyone with an EBT/SNAP card. Food can be purchased separately, and drink tokens can be purchased for $8 each.