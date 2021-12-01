Get a text from a ‘major delivery carrier’ about your package preferences? BBB warns of holiday scams

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, packages travel on a conveyor belt for sorting at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. The city of New York and the state of California sued the U.S. Postal Service Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, to stop tens of thousands of cigarette packages from being mailed from foreign countries to U.S. residents, saying the smugglers are engaging in “cigarette tax evasion” while postal workers look the other way. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — If you receive a text message stating a major delivery carrier needs you to “update delivery preferences” on a package — Don’t click the link!

The Better Business Bureau is providing tips ahead of the holidays, when more packaged are being shipped, to avoid scammers trying to take advantage of you purchasing online and stealing your personal information.

The first scams to look out for, according to the BBB, are phishing texts or emails that pose as official notes from delivery companies. The messages often have a “tracking link” or a message that the shipper is having troubles delivering a package to you or the urgent need for you to update your delivery preferences.

Clicking the link will either take you to a form that asks for personally identifying information or to a site that downloads malware to your computer, according to BBB.

Another delivery scam is one that involves fake “missed delivery” tags where scammers place notes on your door saying they are having trouble delivering your package to you. This is just an attempt to steal personal information.

Here are some tips from BBB on what to look out for this holiday season:

1. Take precautions to ensure a safe delivery: If you are having a valuable or fragile item delivered to your home, purchase shipping insurance. In addition, always get tracking numbers for your purchases and check the shipping progress periodically.

2. Watch out for texts, calls or emails about a missed delivery. Legitimate delivery services usually leave a “missed delivery” notice on your door. If you receive a missed delivery notice, examine the form carefully to make sure it is authentic and only then follow their instructions. Keep track of what you’ve ordered so you have a better idea of what is coming and when. Don’t click on any links; go to the delivery carrier’s website directly, or log in and use the retailer’s tracking tools.

3. Request a Signature: Chances are this feature may come with a price tag, but it may be worth the extra fee. Requesting a signature means that a delivery service won’t be able to drop a package on your doorstep unless someone is around to sign for it.

4. Don’t leave packages sitting on your doorstep. Packages left sitting outside are particularly vulnerable to theft. To ensure safe delivery, have your package delivered to your workplace, or to a trusted friend or neighbor who will be home to accept delivery. Some delivery companies now have lockers where your packages can securely wait for you to pick them up using a one-time code to open the locker.

5. Open your delivery upon receipt to check for damage or signs of tampering. Contact the seller immediately if you believe something is wrong with the shipment or if it’s not what you ordered. Also, be sure to review the seller’s return policy for damaged or unwanted items.

Read more about package scams on the Better Business Bureau website.