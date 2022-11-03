RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking to make homemade gifts for the holiday season, or get creative to beat the winter blues? You can get started with dozens of holiday session classes from the Visual Arts Center of Richmond.

The Center is offering classes for its Holiday Mini session this December in a variety of mediums, where you can learn everything from how to make your own ornaments and wrapping paper to how to improve your creative writing skills.

Classes vary in skill and age level, with both beginner and intermediate classes for adults as well as family and youth classes for children as young as 6 years old. Regardless of class level, all children must be registered with an adult.

Each class requires tuition and all class fees are discounted for Visual Arts Center members. Descriptions of class fees and required materials are listed individually in the online description of each course.

Classes are confirmed one week prior to the start date, and the Center encourages anyone interested to register early.

Browse the 2022 holiday session classes here:

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond is located at 1812 W. Main Street in Richmond and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.