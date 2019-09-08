Get Ita’s Food Truck rolling again, fundraiser held at Hardywood

1  of  27
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last month Ita’s Food Truck was traveling down I-64 when the back tire blew out causing the truck to roll over twice.

According to a Facebook post, the truck and the equipment inside were totaled. The Owner, Kristina walked away with minor injuries.

Hardywood and local food trucks are teaming up Sunday to help raise money to get Ita’s Food Truck back on the road.

“Gather family and friends to enjoy live music, salsa dancing, Latin-inspired menu items at all of the trucks, and cold beer- all for a great cause,” Hardywood organizers said.

The fundraiser is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Here is a list of participating trucks:

  • Grilled Meats And Treats
  • Curbside Creations Food Truck
  • Curry in a Hurry
  • Happy Empanada
  • Happy_Arepas
  • Dank Eats
  • Mommas Barbecue
  • Taco Club
  • Boka Tako Truck
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Meat Wagon

To learn more about the event, click here.

