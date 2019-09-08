Get Ita’s Food Truck rolling again, fundraiser held at Hardywood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last month Ita’s Food Truck was traveling down I-64 when the back tire blew out causing the truck to roll over twice.

According to a Facebook post, the truck and the equipment inside were totaled. The Owner, Kristina walked away with minor injuries.

Hardywood and local food trucks are teaming up Sunday to help raise money to get Ita’s Food Truck back on the road.

“Gather family and friends to enjoy live music, salsa dancing, Latin-inspired menu items at all of the trucks, and cold beer- all for a great cause,” Hardywood organizers said.

The fundraiser is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Here is a list of participating trucks:

Grilled Meats And Treats

Curbside Creations Food Truck

Curry in a Hurry

Happy Empanada

Happy_Arepas

Dank Eats

Mommas Barbecue

Taco Club

Boka Tako Truck

Pulp Fiction

Meat Wagon

To learn more about the event, click here.