RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s still time to learn crime prevention tips and get a more intimate look at what the Richmond Police Department does each day.

The police department is hosting a free citizen police academy course for all city residents.

Participants will be informed about the different ways the department works in, and with, the community, as well as daily and specialized operations. Activities will include riding alongside officers and visiting the firing range.

The course will cover a variety of topics ranging from gun and drug use in the city to how murder is investigated.

Those interested in more information can contact the Community Care Unit at 804-646-3354 or email RPDCares@richmondgov.com.