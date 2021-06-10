Get vaxxed and a sweet treat at two Richmond ice cream shops Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get a vaccine and a sweet treat at two upcoming vaccination events in the Richmond area.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are partnering up with Charm School Study Hall and Dalia’s Dulceria y Palateria Michoacana to offer COVID-19 vaccines. Those who get vaccinated will receive a free ice cream cone.

The vaccination events will be held this Friday, June 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Charm School Study Hall, 4930 Forest Hill Avenue Suite D

Dalia’s Dulceria Palateria Michoacana, 7310 Staples Mill Road

“These events are a great way to cross off getting vaccinated from your to-do list while enjoying

a summer Friday evening,” explains Joanna Cirillo, Public Health Nurse Supervisor. “Everyone

knows getting a shot hurts less when it’s followed up by an ice cream!”

People who aren’t ready to get vaccinated are welcome to attend the event to get their questions answered by a medical professional.

Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.