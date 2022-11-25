Mary, one of the ‘Goats of Gillies Park’ is reportedly missing. (Courtesy of Gillies Creek Park)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the goats from Gillies Creek Park is reportedly missing from her pen in the Fulton Hill neighborhood of Richmond’s East End.

Mary, the goat in question, was reported missing by Gillies Creek Park staff via the “Gillies Goats” Instagram account at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

According to the post, Mary was taken by a group of men in a lifted white — or silver — pickup truck in Gillies Creek Park.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the park.