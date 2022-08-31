RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is offering free admission for the Labor Day holiday this coming Monday, Sept. 5.

The Genworth Free Community Day takes place on Labor Day at the garden, all visitors will receive free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This yearly event gives visitors free entry to the M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE! and more, in the facility’s 50 acres of cultivated natural displays, which feature gardens, flowers, woodland paths and greenhouses.

There is no WaterPlay this year, as the Garden is currently designing and planning a brand-new WaterPlay area for the future. Food is available for purchase.