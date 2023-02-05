RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Show your dog some love and support other pets in Richmond with the return of the Richmond SPCA Kissing Booth, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The kissing booth will be available in the Richmond SPCA Front Lobby, located at 2519 Hermitage Road in Richmond, on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m.

For a suggested donation of $10, Brittany Rose Petography will take a photo of you with your dog in the Valentine’s Day Kissing Booth. You will receive a printed snapshot as well as a digital copy of your photo after the event.

Donations are accepted with cash, credit cards and checks and will all go towards supporting the animals at Richmond SPCA.

While you’re there, get some drinks and treats for yourself from Espresso A-Go-Go, and treat your pup to one of the Valentine’s Day-themed dog bandanas that will be for sale.

For more information on Richmond SPCA’s services, adoptions and hours, visit them online.