Giving bloodhound a new meaning: RVA Canine Blood Drive next Thursday

Clover is one of many dogs whose life has been saved by a blood transfusion. (North American Veterinary Blood Bank)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Clover the Shih Tzu arrived at the emergency vet severely anemic. Her life was on the line, but thanks to a blood transfusion, made possibly by the pit bull blood donor Max, she was able to make a full recovery.

You and your dog can help more stories like this happen at the North American Veterinary Blood Bank’s Canine Blood Drive next Thursday.

Casey Mills, a spokesperson for NAVBB, said dogs require blood transfusions for injury and illnesses just like humans do. One blood donation from your pet could save up to four other dogs

“The biggest response I get to canine blood drives is, ‘Oh, I didn’t know my dog could donate,” Mills said.

She added with everyone adopting dogs during quarantine, there’s an even greater need for blood right now.

Donations only take 2-3 minutes and painless for dogs — they even use a numbing cream so your pooch won’t feel the needle.

“We smother the dogs with attention and treats and make sure their tails are wagging the whole time,” Mills said.

In addition, dogs who donate will receive a free annual exam and blood work.

“So it’s really a win win for everybody,” Mills said.

Here are the requirements for canine donors:

Dogs must be 1-7 years old

Weigh more than 50 pounds

Be friendly

Up to date on rabies and distemper shots

Have regular flea, tick and heart-worm preventatives

Not on medication for a chronic illness

Never received a blood transfusion

The drive is Sept. 3, at the Stonehenge Veterinary Hospital on 906 Southlake Blvd. For more information about the drive visit NAVBB.com.

