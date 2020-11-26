Giving Heart Thanksgiving feast continues in Richmond with COVID-19 changes in store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond’s largest Thanksgiving feast will continue at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, but with some major changes.

A tradition for 15 years, The Giving Heart, is pulling off some major changes to make sure everyone gets fed.

Ahead of Thursday, families could order in advance and pick meals up curbside. Another option is to show up on Thanksgiving Day, wait in line, grab a meal, and take it somewhere else to eat. No one will be allowed to eat inside.

COVID-19 safety precautions are also in place. Only 100 people will be allowed inside at a time, masks are required and social distancing of more than six feet will be monitored.

If you want a carryout meal, that starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.

