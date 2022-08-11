RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The suspect involved in an alleged shootout with police has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and four other charges, according to the Virginia Judiciary online database.

20-year-old Dakari Reinhardt has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while possessing drugs and hit-and-run driving with damages exceeding $1,000, according to the database.

Reinhardt is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 15, for an arraignment hearing.

The incident occurred on Monday, July 25, at around 3:30 a.m. The Richmond Police Department said an officer witnessed a person speeding in their car near the 200 block of East 9th Street in Manchester. The driver then reportedly crash and ran from their vehicle at the intersection of Commerce and Stockton, according to police.

Richmond Police said that an officer followed the driver into a nearby alley and attempted to engage with him but both the driver and the officer ended up shooting at each other.

Both were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. According to police, the officer’s injury was non-life-threatening and the suspect’s injuries were considered life-threatening. The officer was reportedly shot somewhere in the hip area and Reinhardt was shot in the upper torso.

Shortly after the incident, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith held a press conference addressing the incident.

On Monday, Aug. 1, 8News reached out to RPD for an update on the conditions of both the suspect and the officer. A spokesperson said the department could not comment on the officer’s condition, but that Major Crimes reported the suspect was still in the hospital.

However, Richmond Jail records indicated that Reinhardt had been in custody since Friday morning, July 29, after being released from the hospital. 8News spoke with a sheriff’s deputy at the jail who stated that Reinhardt was behind bars at the jail, contrary to what RPD reported. However, the deputy did not elaborate on Reinhardt’s medical condition. The sheriff’s office is responsible for such transfers.

Jail records showed that Reinhardt was being held on three charges, unrelated to the officer-involved shooting:

Suspended sentence violation – misdemeanor

Special penalty structure fail to appear felony/misdemeanor summons

Fail to appear in court for a misdemeanor offense

Chief Smith had said that additional charges would be pending. Further details on Reinhardt’s prior charges can be found here.