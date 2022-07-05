The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be performing at the Carpenter Theater on Oct. 29 (Photo: Glenn Miller Orchestra).

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Swing music and jazz fans in Richmond will soon have a reason to rejoice. The Glenn Miller Orchestra from New York is coming to the city for one day this fall.

The orchestra will be stopping at the Carpenter Theater in the Dominion Energy Center on Oct. 29, starting at 3 p.m., for its world tour. The band will be performing classic songs, including “Moonlight Serenade,” “In the Mood,” “String of Pearls” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” according to a release from the orchestra.

Producer Didier Morissonneau will be performing at the two-hour show, along with 18 musicians and singers, the release read.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 8, at 10 a.m. Tickets will also be presold beginning the day before, on Thursday, July 7, at 10 a.m.