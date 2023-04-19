RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fattest cat you’ve ever seen has recently been put up for adoption by Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC).

Patches wights an estimated 40.3 pounds! The RACC says he is now on a regulated diet and exercise plan but is very sweet.

Anyone interested in adopting the enormous cat can reach out to Robin Young — Patches is living in her office — via email. He has been neutered, tested and chipped.

“Please email … with your home info and your commitment to [helping] Patches get to a safe and healthy weight,” a Facebook post from RACC reads. “Until then, we will marvel at his gloriously gluttonous body.”