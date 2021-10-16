‘Gloves Over Guns’ event furthers efforts in Richmond to help buck the growing trend of gun violence

The hand of a winner in an amateur boxing match held Saturday at Armstrong High School is raised. Photo: Will McCue/8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Throwing punches instead of pulling the trigger. A growing number of gun deaths in Richmond has locals looking for answers and taking things into their own hands.

Boxing coaches and law enforcement in Richmond today put on an event, the 3rd annual Gloves Over Guns, promoting the sport for young people as a way to combat gun violence.

Richmond’s not unlike other cities across the country, seeing a surge in gun violence, and residents are scratching their heads at how to solve the problem.

Some folks are betting that getting young people off the street and into the boxing ring may help deter the violence.

It’s programs like these, the city hopes, will help tackle what Mayor Levar Stoney has called a public health crisis.